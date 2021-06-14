Valdosta man indicted in vehicular homicide

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was indicted on a vehicular homicide charge in connection with a fatal two-car wreck in 2020, court documents show.
Thomas Wilton Pierce, 44, was indicted by the Lowndes County Grand Jury for the July 14, 2020, traffic incident which killed Richard Martin, 54, of Valdosta, court records show.
Pierce was indicted on charges of homicide by vehicle in first degree, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, failure to yield to vehicle passing in same direction, speeding, failure to maintain lane, improper reduction of speed and aggressive driving, a grand jury indictment list shows.
At 2:42 p.m., July 14, Pierce was driving a Chevy C15 truck north on Old Clyattville Road, a Georgia State Patrol report showed.
He passed a GMC Yukon driven by William Brian Lee, 43, of Valdosta in a no-passing lane, the report said. The Chevy failed to stay in its lane and hit the Yukon, causing the Yukon to spin out, flip, hit a fence and come to rest on its roof, the state patrol said.The Chevy came to rest by the side of the road.
Martin, a passenger in the Yukon, was taken to South Georgia Medical Center but died, the report said.
Lee was indicted for aggressive driving, following too closely, improper passing, speeding and operating a vehicle without insurance, the indictment list said.
One other passenger in the Yukon suffered serious injuries, while Lee suffered minor injuries and Pierce and two passengers in the Chevy were uninjured, the state patrol report said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.