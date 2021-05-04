Valdosta man indicted in fatal shooting

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man was indicted by a grand jury recently in connection with a 2020 death in Valdosta, according to official records.
Shamar Dequan Wilson was indicted by the Lowndes County Grand Jury for felony murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, armed robbery and aggravated assault, according to a list of grand jury indictments released Friday.
Valdosta Police Department officers responded to a 911 call at 7:47 p.m., Jan. 22, 2020, that someone had been shot in the 700 block of South Oak St., a police statement said.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a victim, 30-year-old Valdosta resident Rashawn Mays, dead, the statement said.
During an investigation by crime scene personnel, detectives determined the victim was involved in a dispute with a person known to him when they drew a firearm and shot Mays, police said.
Wilson also faces murder charges for a separate incident in Cook County, said Rebecca Ditto, acting district attorney for Cook County.
He and two other people are charged with two counts each of felony murder and aggravated assault in the Dec. 31, 2019, shooting deaths of Quinten Payne and Cody Robinson in Adel, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.