Valdosta man indicted for murder

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident has been indicted in the death of a man outside of a night club in October, judicial records show.
Bernard Sanders Jr., 35, was indicted by the Lowndes County Grand Jury during its recent session, according to a Superior Court statement released Thursday.
He is indicted on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, the statement said. Sanders was arrested in December for the death of Artavious Allen, 30, police said.
At 2 a.m., Oct. 7, officers were dispatched to an East Hill Avenue night club after receiving several 911 calls about a stabbing, police said.
Police found Allen; he was taken to South Georgia Medical Center but died, authorities said.
Detectives determined Allen had been involved in a fight inside the club which resulted in the stabbing.
Police identified Sanders as a suspect in the case in October. U.S. marshals located Sanders at a Jonesboro residence Dec. 3, according to the VPD.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
