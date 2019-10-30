VALDOSTA — An arrest was made Tuesday after a man was grazed by bullets in a shooting incident, police said Wednesday.
Officers heard gunshots at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Old Statenville Road, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. Witnesses named a suspect whom they said had been firing a gun; the suspect was apprehended and a handgun was recovered, the statement said.
A 42-year-old man had been grazed by the gunshots, police said. Officers determined the suspect had been in a fight with a woman and a family member intervened to stop the suspect from assaulting the woman, according to the statement.
The suspect got the handgun and fired toward the intervening man, police said. The male victim was treated on the scene by EMS personnel for superficial injuries.
Stevie Yearby, 29, of Valdosta was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on charges of felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless conduct and simple battery — family violence, police said.
“We are extremely proud of our officers who heard the gunshots and responded to the area quickly, taking this dangerous offender into custody without incident. The offender’s actions were reckless and he put many other lives in danger,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
