VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was sentenced in federal court Friday on a firearms charge.
Sammie Eubanks, 28, was sentenced to serve 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Eubanks was previously convicted of felony robbery by intimidation and aggravated assault in the Superior Court of Lanier County on Dec. 12, 2012. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm, justice department officials said. His federal sentence will run concurrently with whatever sentence the Lanier County court imposes for probation violation.
On Aug. 31, 2019, the Valdosta Police Department responded to a report of domestic violence on North Sawgrass Circle. The officers located Eubanks, who was at first uncooperative, the justice department said.
Eubanks then told officers he did not assault his girlfriend but that they had an argument. Eubanks attempted to flee and he removed a firearm he was carrying and threw it on the ground, according to the statement.
Eubanks was restrained and officers recovered the loaded .22 caliber pistol.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.