Valdosta man faces marijuana charge

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested on drug charges after a home search Wednesday, according to police.
Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of West Alden Avenue, according to a police department statement.
A lengthy investigation followed numerous complaints about narcotics sales in the area, police said. During the search, detectives seized what appears to be more than six pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $62,800, a firearm and more than $3,500 in currency, the statement said.
A suspect was arrested on the scene.
Khalfini Chastang, 28, of Valdosta is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects, according to police.
“We are thankful for the citizens who were tired of seeing all the traffic and people coming in and out of this residence, who gave this information to our detectives. I am proud of the work of our detectives that ensured that these drugs and a handgun were removed from this neighborhood,” Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
