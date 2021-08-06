Valdosta man faces firearms charges

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man faces firearms and obstruction charges after his arrest Tuesday, police said.
Around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, detectives saw the suspect walking in the 800 block of North Forrest Street, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
There was already an arrest warrant for him, so detectives stopped and detained him. While searching the suspect, they found a handgun concealed in his front pocket, the statement said.
The suspect began resisting arrest, kicking officers and a patrol vehicle, police said.
The man is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of obstruction of an officer and carrying a concealed weapon, the police statement said.
“Our detectives did an outstanding job identifying and detaining a wanted subject, which resulted in a gun being taken off the streets," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.