Valdosta man faces firearms charge

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man faces a firearms charge after an incident Saturday.
At about 1 a.m., police responded to a convenience store in the 600 block of East Hill Avenue after E911 received calls about a subject in the store with a gun and another person with their hands in the air, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
On the scene, officers were told the offender had been talking to someone in the store and showed a handgun, with the other man putting his hands up before the suspect walked out.
The suspect — described as a 39-year-old Valdosta man — was found against the side of the store and taken into custody; the handgun was found in a nearby dumpster, police said.
The man with his hands up said he did not want to prosecute, the statement said. The suspect is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; he also had an active Lowndes County arrest warrant, the statement said.
“This was outstanding work by our responding officers, who arrived on the scene quickly before (the suspect) was able to leave the area. They investigated the case thoroughly and recovered the handgun that was used,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
