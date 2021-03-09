Valdosta man faces drug, theft charges

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man faces theft and drug charges after flashing a handgun Monday, police said.
At 11:21 a.m. Monday, someone called E911 about a man flashing a handgun and making threatening statements near the intersection of North Forrest Street and Euclid Circle, a Valdosta Police Department statement said in a statement released Tuesday.
Officers located the suspect, and as they were speaking with him, they found a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen and 13 grams of marijuana concealed in clothing, the statement said.
Joshua A. Williams, 18, of Valdosta is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than an ounce, the police statement said.
“We are grateful for the citizen quickly notifying us of this encounter. Their notification gave our officers time to respond to the area before the offender could get away,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
