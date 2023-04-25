VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man faces drug and firearms charges, police said.
Around 9:19 a.m. Monday, police detectives were running a narcotics investigation in a home in the 600 block of Pineview Drive, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
They saw the suspect sitting in a vehicle in front of his residence; inside the vehicle, the detectives found more than 40 fentanyl pills, two ecstasy pills and a firearm, police said.
The suspect — described as a 25-year-old Valdosta man — was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on charges of felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with the intent to distribute and felony possession of methamphetamine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.