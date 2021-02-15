Valdosta man faces drug charges

VALDOSTA — A traffic stop led to an arrest on drug charges last week, the Valdosta Police Department said.
Around 7 p.m., Feb. 11, an officer stopped a car for not having headlights on, a police statement said. The officer noticed the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to the statement.
An investigation showed the driver had marijuana, cocaine and several pills that were not in their original container, along with a large amount of money, the police said. An empty beer bottle was also found in the car, police said.
Kenneth Sermons, 63, of Valdosta is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance Schedule 2 with intent to distribute, misdemeanors driving without headlights, driving under the influence, open container, possession of marijuana and felony possession of cocaine, the police statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
