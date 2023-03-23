VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man faces drug charges after an arrest last week.
Police saw a car improperly parked in a parking lot in the 400 block of South Fry Street, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Thursday.
The car matched the description of a car involved in criminal activity, police said.
While officers spoke with the car’s occupants, they recovered a bookbag from inside the vehicle. Inside the bookbag were cocaine, marijuana, tools indicative of narcotics use and a firearm, police said.
Officers arrested a 24-year-old Valdosta man and took him to the county jail on charges of felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of marijuana over an ounce, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, police said.
“Our officers did an outstanding job following up on information they received about this vehicle. Their quick work resulted in narcotics and a firearm being taken off the streets,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
