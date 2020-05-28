VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested May 22 on drug charges, according to police Thursday.
Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department’s narcotics unit executed a search warrant at a 2400 block Seth Place residence, according to a police statement released Thursday.
The investigation followed numerous complaints about narcotics sales, police said.
Detectives seized approximately 413 grams of what appears to be marijuana, 118 whole pills of Alprazolam, more than 100 partial pills of Alprazolam plus U.S. currency, the statement said.
Marviq Richardson, 24, of Valdosta is charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felony possession of a Schedule IV narcotic with the intent to distribute and possession of drug-related objects, according to the police statement.
“Citizens who live in this neighborhood are tired of this narcotics activity occurring around their residences. We are appreciative that they are coming forward and providing our department with this information,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
