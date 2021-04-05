Valdosta man faces assault charges

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man is sitting in a Florida jail after being arrested on rape and aggravated assault charges, police said in a recently released statement.
At 11:56 a.m., March 18, E911 received a call from the 2100 block of West Hill Avenue; the caller said a woman ran to him yelling for help, the Valdosta Police Department said in a statement.
Police found the woman with visible wounds all over her body; she was treated at South Georgia Medical Center for serious injuries, police said.
Detectives were able to come up with a suspect who had stolen the woman’s car and fled, the statement said. A BOLO (be on the lookout) was issued for the suspect.
At 7 p.m. March 25, Tallahassee police found the suspect in the stolen vehicle, and he was taken into custody without incident. Christopher Murphy, 36, of Valdosta was arrested on the following felony warrant charges: Rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and theft by taking, Valdosta police said.
“I am proud of the work of our officers and detectives who worked quickly and tirelessly to identify the offender of the brutal attack. We are thankful for the assistance of our partnering community resources for working together in providing assistance to the victim in the case,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
