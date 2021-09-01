Valdosta man faces assault charge

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested after a shooting incident Tuesday, police said.
At 3:11 p.m., officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of North Ashley Street after someone called 911 saying he had been hit in the head with a metal object and has been shot at, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
The person told officers a man had hit him in the head and shot at him, without hitting him, in a money argument.
A 34-year-old Valdosta man is charged with aggravated assault (felony), battery (misdemeanor), and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony (felony), the police statement said.
“We are proud of these officers for quickly getting this violent offender off of the streets,” VPD Capt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
