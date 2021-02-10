Valdosta man faces a decade in prison

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man faces up to a decade in prison after pleading guilty to a federal firearms charge, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Jamie Dean Fountain, 31, of Valdosta pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in federal court Tuesday, Feb. 9, according to a justice department statement.
Fountain faces up to 10 years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been scheduled. There is no parole in the federal system.
On July 16, 2019, Clinch County sheriff’s deputies approached Fountain’s car, which was parked in Homerville. At the time, there was an active warrant for Fountain’s arrest, and one of the deputies knew Fountain might be in possession of a gun, the statement said.
When the deputies pulled behind his vehicle, Fountain pulled out a black shotgun and began to raise the weapon. Deputies drew their weapons and gave Fountain commands to place his shotgun on the roof of his car. Fountain complied and was taken into custody, according to the statement.
On Sept. 4, 2019, Fountain, who had escaped from custody in Clinch County two days earlier, was fleeing from deputies in a car when the lawmen opened fire on the vehicle, hitting him, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation statement. He was taken to a hospital in Tallahassee, Fla., for treatment.
Fountain has multiple prior felony convictions, including burglary, escape and criminal damage to property, in Clinch County, Lowndes County and Ware County dating back to 2008. He has served four terms in state prisons.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.