Valdosta man dies in wreck

VALDOSTA — A one-vehicle wreck killed a Valdosta man Saturday, police said.
At 12:41 a.m., officers responded to an accident in the 3600 block of Lake Laurie Drive, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
The driver appeared to have lost control and the car flipped over. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, police said.
Officers attempted to render aid until EMTs arrived and took the driver to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Police identified the driver as Tejas Patel, 38, of Valdosta. The accident is still under investigation.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
