Valdosta man dies in Florida wreck

JASPER, Fla. — A Valdosta man was killed in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer early Tuesday in Hamilton County, Fla., authorities said.
The accident took place at 2:40 a.m. on State Road 6, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement.
The 26-year-old Valdosta man, driving a Ford Mustang, was heading east a mile west of SW 69th Boulevard as a semi-truck pulling a dump trailer was heading west, the statement said. For unknown reasons, the Mustang crossed the center line and hit the truck head-on, the patrol said.
The Mustang’s driver was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, a 49-year old Tifton man, suffered minor injuries, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The highway patrol did not release the Mustang driver’s name, citing state law. The regional medical examiner’s office also did not identify the driver.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.