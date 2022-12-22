Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 41F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 41F. WSW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.