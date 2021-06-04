Valdosta man charged with burglary

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested this week on a burglary charge, police said.
At 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, someone called E911 to report finding someone had broken into his home and taken items, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Friday.
While checking his home, the caller saw the offender outside his bedroom window; the suspect ran when spotted, the statement said.
Officers and detectives located a suspect, who tried to flee on foot but was apprehended without incident, police said.
Michael Moore, 51, of Valdosta is charged with felony burglary and two misdemeanor counts of obstruction of a law enforcement officer, the police statement said.
“I am proud of the quick response by our officers and detectives, who responded to the area and were able to apprehend the offender in this case,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
