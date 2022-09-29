VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested Monday for a robbery the previous Friday.
At 3:15 p.m. Friday, police responded to a home after a caller to E911 said he had been robbed, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
The caller told officers he was in a store in the 1300 block of North Troup Street when he was assaulted and his wallet stolen. On Sept. 25, police identified a suspect and obtained arrest warrants the next day on charges of felony robbery by force and misdemeanor battery.
The suspect — a 42-year-old Valdosta man — turned himself in to police, the statement said.
“This was a great job by the initial officer, continuing to follow through on information with the case. Officers did a thorough job identifying and ensuring that the offender was arrested,” said Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.