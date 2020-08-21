Valdosta man charged with battery

VALDOSTA — Police made an arrest in a battery case Thursday, according to a police statement.
At 1:17 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Thomwal Street in reference to an assault that occurred at a store in the 1700 block of Gornto Road, the Valdosta Police Department said.
The victim indicated while at the store he was approached by a subject who was yelling at him.The suspect then struck him several times, causing injuries, police said. The suspect had a handgun, the victim said.
While officers were speaking with the victim, the suspect drove past; officers stopped and held him, the statement said.
During the investigation, officers located a handgun and marijuana, police reported.
Kendrick D. Clemons, 22, of Valdosta was charged with misdemeanor battery, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and a citation for driving under the influence, police said.
