Valdosta man charged with assault

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man was charged with assault Thursday after pointing a rifle at a woman, according to police.
At 12:57 p.m., officers were sent to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Lankford Drive after police received numerous tips about a man making threats on social media to shoot someone with a rifle, Valdosta police said in a statement.
Officers found the suspect’s vehicle in the complex’s parking lot, located his apartment and detained him.
A search warrant was obtained and a rifle was found in the apartment, the statement said.
While speaking to witnesses, police learned the suspect pointed the rifle at a woman and threatened to kill her, police said. The suspect and the woman knew each other, the statement said.
Miles J. Thomas, 21, of Valdosta was jailed and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the police statement said.
“Multiple citizens quickly contacting law enforcement gave our officers the information and the time they needed to locate this offender,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
