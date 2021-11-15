Valdosta man charged with arson

VALDOSTA — Police arrested a Valdosta man for arson Saturday.
At about 2 a.m., an officer was passing a convenience store in the 1800 block of North Ashley Street when he saw a vehicle at the pumps burning, a Valdosta Police Department report said.
The store clerk turned off gas to the pumps while the officer used a fire extinguisher on the blaze.
Once the fire was out, the vehicle’s owner said an unknown suspect had started the blaze. The officer watched surveillance video of the blaze to get a description of the suspect, the report said.
Later, police found the 48-year-old suspect walking nearby, and he is charged with arson first degree (felony), criminal damage to property (felony) and disorderly conduct.
“This officer's quick actions possibly prevented citizens from being injured and stopped the fire from further damaging the vehicle/business. His thorough investigation also led to the offender’s timely arrest,” Police Captain Scottie Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
