Valdosta man charged with armed robbery

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man is charged with armed robbery in connection with a weekend incident, the sheriff’s office said.
A man entered the Triangle Food Mart, 4946 Highway 41 South, and after milling about the store, pulled a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The clerk gave the man money and the suspect fled to an awaiting vehicle, the statement said.
investigators found a fingerprint inside the store which they matched to a suspect; they arrested him Monday at his Hudson Street residence, the sheriff’s office said.
Mario Lashun Roberts, 48, of Valdosta is charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the sheriff’s office statement said.
Investigators are comparing evidence to another robbery Sunday on Bemiss Road, the sheriff’s office said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
