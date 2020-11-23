Valdosta man charged in school burglary

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man was arrested at a local school on a burglary charge, police said.
At 10:47 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to an alarm at J.L. Newbern Middle School, 2015 E. Park Ave., a Valdosta Police Department statement said. They found evidence that someone had broken into the school.
An officer observed a suspect walking down a hallway; police and a Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit entered the school to search for the offender.
The suspect concealed himself in a restroom and refused officers orders to come out, but he was located and detained by the K9 unit, the statement said.
Sherman D. Golden, 30, of Valdosta is charged with felony burglary, felony damage to property and misdemeanor obstruction, the police statement said
“Our officers did a great job working together with the LCSO K-9 unit to catch this offender while he was still in the building,” Police Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
