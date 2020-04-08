Valdosta man charged in March burglaries

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested April 2 on two counts of burglary, according to a police statement.
Shortly after 2 p.m., March 29, a woman reported a break-in at her business in the 300 block of East Gordon Street; several items had been taken, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Wednesday.
At approximately 9:30 pm., two days later, another woman reported an unknown person had forcibly entered her 900 block Marion Street residence and took her property, the statement said.
Both cases were assigned to Valdosta Police Department Burglary Unit detectives, who identified a suspect.
On April 1, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Ronald Morgan, 49, of Valdosta on charges of two counts of burglary, the statement said. Morgan was taken into custody the next day.
“Our detectives did outstanding work thoroughly investigating these cases. ... I am proud of the teamwork of our department by working together to ensure the offender was taken off the street quickly,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.