Valdosta man charged in fatal crash

THOMASVILLE — Distracted driving has been attributed to the March traffic death of a South Georgia man and a Valdosta resident facing vehicular homicide charges, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Michael Parker Ramey Jr., 37, of Valdosta is charged with vehicular homicide, speeding, reckless driving, distracted driving and following too closely in the death of Eric Bibbs, 27, of Boston, according to the GSP.
The crash occurred 8 p.m., March 9, on U.S. 84 East near Hallman Road, said GSP Cpl. Meed Kelley, Thomasville Post 12.
A 2016 Chevrolet 1500 truck was traveling east on 84 and struck the rear of a moped operated by Bibbs, the trooper said, adding Bibbs died at the scene.
The truck "was exceeding the speed limit," Kelley said.
The truck was traveling 80 miles per hour in a 65-mph zone, the trooper added.
Kelley said the truck driver was talking on the phone at the time of the crash.
"Folks need to slow down and pay attention to the most important thing — that's driving," the trooper said.
The crash was investigated by the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, which investigates crashes resulting in a fatality.
Ramey was released from the Thomas County Jail on a $15,100 bond.
