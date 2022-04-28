Valdosta man charged in exploitation case

VALDOSTA — Police arrested a Valdosta man this week after an incident involving two disabled adults.
The Valdosta Police Department was tipped off to a possible sexual assault Monday, according to a police statement. Detectives determined that on Sunday, two men older than 18 years old who have intellectual disabilities had been sexually assaulted by the same person.
Tuesday, a K9 officer saw the suspect going into a grocery store, and police detained him without incident.
The suspect — a 50-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with two counts each of felony aggravated sodomy and felony exploitation of a disabled adult, the statement said.
“We are so thankful that a victim’s family identified that something was wrong with their family member and contacted us immediately so we could look into it. I am proud of the teamwork of our department to quickly identify this dangerous offender and get him off of the streets. He preyed upon these vulnerable victims and needs to be held accountable for his actions,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
