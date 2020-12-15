Valdosta man arrested on drug, weapon charges

VALDOSTA — A domestic dispute led to an arrest on drug and weapons charges Sunday, police said.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute with a gun in the 1600 block of East Park Avenue around 11:06 a.m., according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
When police arrived, a suspect left the location; when he saw officers, he ran back inside, the statement said. Police detained the suspect and found a handgun in the area where he ran; marijuana and narcotics tools were found in the same room, police said.
The marijuana weighed approximately 570.31 grams with a street value of about $11,406, while the street value of the cocaine was approximately $54, the statement said.
Abreon N. Hunt, 26, of Valdosta was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (felony), possession of cocaine (felony), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony), possession of tools for the commission of a crime (felony) and obstruction of a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor), the police statement said. There were also two outstanding warrants for Hunt, police said.
“We are extremely proud of our officers for preventing these drugs from reaching the streets of Valdosta,” said police Lt. Scottie Johns.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
