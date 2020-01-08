VALDOSTA – A man was arrested after an officer noticed him sleeping in a vehicle near a stop sign at the 400 block of East Magnolia Street, according to a police statement released Wednesday.
At 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, a Valdosta police captain saw a car sitting at the East Magnolia stop sign with the driver asleep, the report states.
Officers removed the driver from the car after he put it into gear “as if he was going to flee,” according to the report.
During the investigation, powder cocaine and crack cocaine packaged for sale were found in the car, the report said.
Kendrick Martin, 33, is charged with possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute and transported to the Lowndes County Jail, the statement read.
“We are proud our officers were able to get these narcotics before they could be put out on the streets,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said. “Officers never know what is going to turn up during a traffic stop, so they must always be prepared for anything."
