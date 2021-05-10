Valdosta man arrested in Remerton shooting

REMERTON — A Valdosta man has been arrested in an April 19 shooting in Remerton that injured two people, state authorities said Monday.
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Quinton Wright, 26, of Valdosta in Murfreesboro, Tenn., May 6, a statement from the Georgie Bureau of Investigation said.
The shooting took place at about 1:30 a.m., April 19, in the 1900 block of Baytree Place, the GBI said in a previous statement. Remerton police asked the GBI to assist in the investigation.
Both shooting victims — a man and woman — were taken to the hospital; one was treated and released while the remaining victim was admitted with a gunshot wound to the chest, the statement said. Both shooting victims are now out of the hospital, the GBI’s most recent statement said.
Wright fled Lowndes County for Tennessee, where he was arrested and awaits extradition, the statement said.
Wright is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer, according the GBI.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the case to contact the GBI, (229) 225-4090. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
