Valdosta man arrested for false bomb threat

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man was charged Tuesday with making a false bomb threat, police said.
At about 4 a.m., officers responded to a restaurant in the 1300 block of North St. Augustine Road after receiving a call about a supposed bomb in a car in the parking lot, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
Officers found a suspect using his cell phone and live-streaming on social media, the statement said. The bomb was not real, police said.
Michael K. Heard, 25, of Valdosta is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, the police statement said.
“False reporting of crimes not only waste valuable resources it creates unnecessary risk to the responding officers,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
