Valdosta man arrested for burglary

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested on burglary charges at a car wash Monday.
Around 11:54 p.m., a patrol officer on North Ashley Street heard a repeated banging noise and traced it to the inside of a car wash in the street’s 1700 block, according to a Valdosta Police Department report released Thursday afternoon.
Police found a man was trying to break into a change machine, the report stated.
Christopher A. West, 19, of Valdosta is charged with felony burglary and felony possession of tools during the commission of a crime, police said.
“We are proud of the investigation our officers did in this case, which led to the offender being quickly located and arrested,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
