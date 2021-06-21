Valdosta man arrested for aggravated assault

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man was arrested June 15 on an aggravated assault charge, police said.
Around 1 a.m., police officers responded to the 400 block of Northside Drive after E911 received a call about an attempted robbery, a Valdosta Police Department statement said.
A man said he was approached by an unknown subject in a Northside Drive parking lot; the man said the subject tried to take his bicycle, but he held onto it before noticing the subject had what he thought was a gun in his hand, the statement said.
The victim ran and called E911, police said.
Officers found a suspect running from the area, but apprehended him, the statement said.
Eric Mitchell, 23, of Valdosta is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer, the police statement said. He was also found to be wanted in Carroll County for failure to appear in a previous aggravated assault case, the statement said.
“The victim’s detailed description of the offender allowed officers to quickly respond to the area and locate the offender, getting him off of the streets of Valdosta,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.