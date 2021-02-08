VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man was arrested following reports of gunfire Saturday, police said Monday.
At about 10 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of North St. Augustine Road, the Valdosta Police Department said in a statement.
Witnesses said they saw a suspect pointing a gun at a group of people in a parking lot, the statement said.
A victim said the suspect shined a flashlight at him and his friends while holding a gun in his other hand pointed in their direction and telling them to be quiet, according to the statement.
The suspect then fired the gun without injuring anyone, the statement said.
Jesse M. Baker, 65, of Valdosta is charged with misdemeanors pointing a gun at another and reckless conduct, the police said.
“We are grateful no one was injured. We want to thank the citizens that assisted our officers in this case, which led to the quick arrest of the offender,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
