VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Mall coupon book is available for the first time this holiday season.
Each book contains 13 coupons for various local and national retailers operating at the mall, mall representatives said in a statement. The coupon books are in limited supply and expire Dec. 31.
Participating retailers include Chick-Fil-A, American Eagle, The Copper Closet, Crunch Fitness, Luxor Nails and local operators including Empire Barbershop, Titletown Toys, Hazel Layne, Rinky Dink Chic, etc., mall representatives said.
Coupon books are available in the mall management office on a first-come, first-serve basis.
