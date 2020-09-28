VALDOSTA – The October Downtown Valdosta Makers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse Square.
Organizers have more than 30 jewelry, plants, food, crafts and art vendors planned for the event, according to a statement.
The market is scheduled for the second Saturday monthly through December, according to organizers.
Anyone interested in becoming a vendor for the Makers Market can visit valdostamainstreet.com.
More information: Call (229) 259-3577.
