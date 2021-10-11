Valdosta/Lowndes observes National 4H Week

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County 4-H recently celebrated National 4-H week with a joint Valdosta City-Lowndes County proclamation ceremony.
More than 50 people including active 4-Hers, 4-H alumni, supporters and elected officials attended and helped Lowndes 4-H launch National 4-H Week, 4-H representatives said in a statement.
State Sen. Russ Goodman, 8th District, and state Rep. John Corbett, 174th District, attended the event. Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter and Valdosta City Council member Tim Carroll, mayor pro-tem, read the proclamation and presented it to Lowndes 4-H declaring Oct. 3-9 as National 4-H Week.
Former state Sen. Ellis Black spoke on the importance of 4-H as a strong educational force in positive development of youth. Black shared one of his experiences during his time as a Ware County 4-H agent.
“4-H activities have the unique ability to develop a sense of self-worth and increase the self-esteem and confidence in kids that have not been able to excel in the classroom or athletic field,” Black said.
Two active county 4-Hers Olivia Balzer and Janey Miller shared their 4-H stories of how the organization transformed them into a positive and self-directing participants in their community.
“We are very proud of Olivia and Janey for sharing what 4-H has done for them in their life," representatives said. "They are very sweet girls and have a strong passion for 4-H.”.
Grace Chauncey, county agent, shared the Lowndes 4-H successes during the past year.
“This past year has been challenging, yet we have persevered through it all," Chauncey said. "Despite it all, we rose to the challenge and earned the following honors: state congress winner Janey Miller in performing arts – general, third-place archery team overall at national competition, second-place poultry judging team at district competition and fourth place at state.
Tori Millirons won the grand champion title at the Lowndes Area Market Hog Show.
"This would have not been possible without our amazing volunteers and generous donors," representatives said. "Your support has allowed us to educate, engage and elevate the youth of Lowndes County to become the next generation of leaders.”
