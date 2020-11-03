Valdosta, Lowndes law enforcement don't expect election trouble

VALDOSTA — As a contentious presidential election nears with emotions running high, law-enforcement agencies are taking steps to ensure voter safety.
As President Donald Trump and opponent Joe Biden battle it down to the wire for votes in the election Tuesday, reports of clashes between their supporters have grown.
In Texas, Trump supporters were accused of trying to run a Biden campaign bus off the road. On the Internet, many private groups, including armed militia groups, have pledged to send “poll monitors” to voting locations; Trump, at his first presidential debate, called for volunteer poll monitors to stand watch at polling places.
The Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, a non-governmental group, said in an October report that some self-styled militia groups plan to break up any voter demonstrations “if the police can’t handle it.”
In Lowndes County, the sheriff’s office doesn’t expect any kind of major disturbance on Election Day, Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
“We will maintain a presence,” the sheriff said. “We’ve been on duty at voting stations since I became a sheriff in the 1990s.”
The biggest problem he expects is traffic snarls. Extremely high turnout during early voting resulted in traffic bottlenecks and overflow parking at the county’s election board headquarters on North Oak Street.
“People do get frustrated standing in line,” which has caused some tempers to flare in past elections, Paulk said.
Valdosta police also are on guard.
“We have not received any intelligence on any threats in our area,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement. “We are continuing to monitor information sent out by the FBI on a daily basis. Our department has put steps in place to monitor the polls and take steps if there is anything that occurs.”
Paulk said he is aware of one self-styled militia group in the area, belonging to the “III Percent” movement, but he said he’s expecting no trouble from it.
In Georgia, private armed militias are illegal under state law. The “III Percent” movement is defined by the Anti-Defamation League as a loose affiliation of local anti-government organizations. Other perceived foes of the III Percent movement include “leftists/Antifa, Muslims and immigrants,” the ADL says on its website. The movement takes its name from the claim, questioned by historians, that only 3% of American colonists fought the British in the War of Independence.
In August, an organization calling itself the “229 Militia” held a recruiting event in Quitman.
“The 229 Militia is an otherwise unaffiliated militia that is organized out of the 229 area code, using (a popular online militia forum) to recruit and call on its members,” according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data report.
Georgia law allows each candidate from a major party to have two poll monitors in each voting precinct. Unofficial or self-designated elections observers are not allowed inside polling places, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
