Valdosta, Lowndes holding joint 9/11 ceremony

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta are planning to hold a joint remembrance ceremony for the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
The ceremony will take place 9 am. Friday, Sept. 11, on the lawn of the Old Courthouse, according to a statement from Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes.
The ceremony will include a prayer, a wreath laying at the 9/11 Memorial and brief comments, she said.
Masks are encouraged due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ceremony will be livestreamed on city and county Facebook pages.
On Sept. 11, 2001, Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four passenger jets, crashing two of them into the buildings of New York’s World Trade Center, causing the two skyscrapers to collapse. A third was crashed into the Pentagon, and the fourth was brought down in a Pennsylvania field when passengers fought the hijackers. Almost 3,000 people were killed in the attacks, which launched the U.S. into a lengthy “War on Terror” against Al-Qaeda.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
