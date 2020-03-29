Valdosta Board of Education
The Valdosta City Schools Board of Education meets for its regular meeting every second Tuesday of the month and its work session every fourth Tuesday, unless otherwise stated. Meetings begin 7 p.m. and are located at the Superintendent’s Office, 1204 Williams St., except for the work-session meetings from September to May — those are held at various campuses throughout the district on a rotating basis.
Superintendent: Dr. William Todd Cason
District 1: Liz Shumphard
District 2: Kelisa Brown
District 3: Warren Lee
District 4: Tyra Howard
District 5/Chair: Trey Sherwood
District 6: Dr. Tad Moseley
At Large/Vice Chair: Stacy Bush
Superward East: Debra Bell
Superward West: Kelly Wilson
Lowndes Board of Education
The Lowndes County Schools Board of Education meets every first and second Monday of the month, unless otherwise stated. Meetings begin 6 p.m. and are located at the Lowndes County School’s Office, 1592 Norman Drive.
Superintendent: Wes Taylor
District 1: Mike Davis
District 2: Eric Johnson
District 3: Brian Browning
District 4: Ronnie Weeks
District 5/Chair: Dave Clark
District 6: Vacant
District 7/Vice Chair: Eddie Smith
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
