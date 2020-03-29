Valdosta Board of Education

The Valdosta City Schools Board of Education meets for its regular meeting every second Tuesday of the month and its work session every fourth Tuesday, unless otherwise stated. Meetings begin 7 p.m. and are located at the Superintendent’s Office, 1204 Williams St., except for the work-session meetings from September to May — those are held at various campuses throughout the district on a rotating basis.

Superintendent: Dr. William Todd Cason

District 1: Liz Shumphard

District 2: Kelisa Brown

District 3: Warren Lee

District 4: Tyra Howard

District 5/Chair: Trey Sherwood

District 6: Dr. Tad Moseley

At Large/Vice Chair: Stacy Bush

Superward East: Debra Bell

Superward West: Kelly Wilson

 

Lowndes Board of Education

The Lowndes County Schools Board of Education meets every first and second Monday of the month, unless otherwise stated. Meetings begin 6 p.m. and are located at the Lowndes County School’s Office, 1592 Norman Drive.

Superintendent: Wes Taylor

District 1: Mike Davis

District 2: Eric Johnson

District 3: Brian Browning

District 4: Ronnie Weeks

District 5/Chair: Dave Clark

District 6: Vacant

District 7/Vice Chair: Eddie Smith

Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.

