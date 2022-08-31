Valdosta-Lowndes 9/11 memorial ceremony scheduled

VALDOSTA – Lowndes County and City of Valdosta officials will host the annual memorial ceremony paying tribute to the people who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The ceremony will take place 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Freedom Park, 3795 Guest Road, officials said in a statement.
The ceremony will feature remarks from Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter, Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson and others.
The ceremony will be live streamed on the city/county Facebook pages.
