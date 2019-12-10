VALDOSTA — Residents lined Patterson Street Saturday evening to watch the beloved annual Valdosta Christmas Parade.
The parade began 6 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson Drive and Patterson Street and finished in Downtown Valdosta.
The 2019 theme was “Christmas on Main Street.”
Lasting roughly two hours, the parade brought together elected officials, businesses, nonprofits and others for the festive occasion. Mini-performances throughout the parade made for a fun spectacle as both the Valdosta High School Marchin’ Cats and Lowndes High School Georgia Bridgemen played a medley of Christmas songs.
While many entered just for the fun of spreading Christmas cheer, awards were given to the top parade participants.
The winners are first place Ward’s Fabulous Lights of Jasper, Fla.; second place Outback Riders of Valdosta; and third place Southeastern Credit Union of Valdosta.
Trophies will be given to the winners at the first Valdosta City Council meeting of 2020, which will be held Jan. 9.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
