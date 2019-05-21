Valdosta Junior Cotillion directors named

VALDOSTA – The National League of Junior Cotillions has announced the appointment of Roxy Corbett and Katherine Freeman as the new NLJC directors for the Valdosta chapter.
The National League of Junior Cotillions program, which features character education, etiquette and social dance training for fifth- through eighth-grade students, includes five classes and two balls during an eight-month period, cotillion representatives said.
The purpose of the National League of Junior Cotillions program is to give students "instruction in ballroom dance and practice in the social courtesies needed for better relationships with their family and friends," they said. "Students actively learn life skills through a creative method employing role-playing, skits and games."
The social behavior component ranges from rules of conversation to formal and informal table manners.
In addition to the usual courtesies connected with dancing, etiquette instruction is provided for acknowledgment of gifts, behavior at cultural and civic events, correspondence, interaction in groups, introductions, paying and receiving compliments, receiving lines, sportsmanship and sports etiquette, instructional dinners, telephone courtesy and other areas of social conduct, representatives said.
The National League of Junior Cotillions’ setting will "encourage children to be comfortable together, to make new friends and to enjoy themselves," representatives said. "Communication skills learned by young ladies and gentlemen in a peer group setting provide graduating students with increased confidence and poise in social situations."
Corbett has lived in the Valdosta area for close to 30 years. She is married to Christopher Corbett and they have two children, Mason and Emily. She is a member of First United Methodist Church. Furthermore, she is an active member in the Valdosta Junior Service League.
Freeman has been a resident in the Valdosta area for nearly 35 years. She is married to Charlie Freeman and together they have three sons, Charles, Henry and Samuel.
She has earned an undergraduate degree in psychology and a masters in social work and serves as a licensed clinical social worker. She, too, is a member of First United Methodist. She is involved in the Cabaret Club and Cotillion Club.
The National League of Junior Cotillions is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., where the program was established in 1979. There are now more than 400 chapters in 27 states across the country, involving thousands of students.
“We are delighted to see this training in Valdosta, Ga.," said Charles Anthony Winters, president. "It has had a great impact on the self-esteem and social development of young people across the country.”
More information on the program, call Roxy Corbett, (229)-269-3940, or Katherine Freeman, (229)-561-5912, or National Headquarters, (800) 633-7947, or visit www.nljc.com.
