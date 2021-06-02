VALDOSTA – Southside Library Boosters will present the 29th annual local observance of Juneteenth, June 15, 18, 19.
Scheduled events include:
– June 15, Black Tuesday: "Support Black-owned businesses – shop, eat, support," organizers said in a statement. Check out Southside Boosters’ Facebook page for listings.
– June 18, Friday, 9 p.m., Movie Night, 1708 W. Gordon St.: Free Admission. "Bring chairs and blankets (food vendor available). 8:30 p.m.: "Model your 'best' African attire," organizers said.
– June 19: Saturday 12-8 p.m., Juneteenth Festival, 1708 W. Gordon St.: 10 a.m., booth set-up. "There will be music, entertainment, vendors and information, booths, food trucks, raffles and giveaways. Come learn, have Fun. Freedom Fest, 8 p.m., live music. Fireworks 9 p.m.
Text JUNETEENTH21 to 56525 for updates, organizers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.