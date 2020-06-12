Valdosta July 4 fireworks a go

VALDOSTA – The annual Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular happens at nightfall Saturday, July 4, in the Norman Drive area, organizers announced this week.
Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority sponsors the event.
The free show is slated to begin between 9:15-9:30 p.m. near the east side of Interstate 75 between exits 16 and 18.
Spectators can view fireworks near Valdosta Mall looking west, according to a statement from the parks and rec authority.
Families are asked to arrive early for parking purposes but not stop on the interstate or ramps for the show, organizers stated.
The authority also encourages people to follow Gov. Brian Kemp’s social distancing guidelines and remain six feet apart from others.
“We are proud to provide the community with an event they can enjoy while still following social distancing guidelines”, George Page, authority executive director, said. “People can spread out and enjoy the fireworks with their families. It’s going to be a fantastic show and will be our biggest one ever."
The show will be rescheduled to Sunday, July 5, if weather delays occur, organizers said.
More information: vlpra.com, facebook.com/vlpra and @vlpratweets.
