Valdosta jobless rate unchanged

VALDOSTA — Metro Valdosta’s jobless rate was unchanged in August.
The four-country metro area — Lowndes, Brooks, Echols and Lanier counties — saw a jobless rate of 3.8 percent, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Labor. The rate in August 2019 was 4.2 percent.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said the area’s increased labor force was a standout finding.
“We needed for that number to increase because we’re seeing good job growth in the Valdosta area,” he said.
The labor force increased in August by 122 to reach 64,509. That number is up by 862 from the total of August 2018, the statement said.
Jobs increased for Valdosta during the month by 600, coming in at 57,300. When compared to the same time last year, Valdosta gained 1,100 jobs, according to the statement.
Valdosta ended August with 62,048 employed residents. The number increased by 78 in August and was up by 1,095 more than August 2018’s total.
The number of unemployment claims went down in August by about 23 percent and were down by about 3 percent from the same period last year.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
