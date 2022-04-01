Valdosta jobless rate unchanged

VALDOSTA — Metro Valdosta’s jobless rate was unchanged in February from the previous month.
The February jobless rate for the four-county area — Lowndes, Lanier, Brooks and Echols counties — was 3.3%, the same as in January, a statement from the Georgia Department of Labor said.
A year ago, the rate was 4.7%.
In February, the labor force was down from January by 5, ending the month with 64,295 workers, down by 963 when compared to February 2021.
The city finished February with 62,153 employed workers, down by 7 from January and down by 65 from February 2021.
The number of jobs rose by 300 from January to February, and was up by 700 when compared to February 2021, the statement said.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 8% in Valdosta in February. When compared to last February, claims were down by about 85%.
“Thanks to the hard work of many Georgians, February saw gains in jobs, labor force and the number of employed for much of the state,” state Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a statement. “As we look towards the spring and summer months, we remain committed to working with employers as they continue to fill open positions with suitable job seekers.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.