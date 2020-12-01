Valdosta jobless rate takes a dive

VALDOSTA — Metro Valdosta’s jobless rate fell by a wide margin in October, according to information released near the end of November.
The unemployment rate for metropolitan Valdosta — consisting of Brooks, Echols, Lanier and Lowndes counties — was 4% in October, falling from 5.5% in September, according to a statement from the Georgia Department of Labor.
The city saw monthly increases across all major indicators, including labor force, number of employed residents and jobs for October.
“In October, every (metro area) saw unemployment rates dramatically decrease, including some areas that dropped to pre-pandemic numbers, demonstrating how strong our economy was across the state prior to the crisis and how we are successfully recovering,” Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler said in a statement.
A year ago, Valdosta’s jobless rate was 3.%.
The labor force increased in Valdosta by 3,046 and ended the month with 66,036. That number is up 1,976 when compared to October 2019, the statement said.
Valdosta finished the month with 63,367 employed residents. The number increased by 3,866 during the month and was up by 1,393 when compared to the same time a year ago.
The city ended October with 58,000. jobs. The number increased by 1,200 from September to October and was up by 1,400 when compared to this time last year.
The number of unemployment claims went down by 1% in Valdosta. When compared to last October, claims were still up by about 1.02%.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.